PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — An MTA bus that has been wedged inside the front of a residential building in Brooklyn could be removed as early as Friday morning, MTA officials said.

The B49 bus has become quite the attraction for residents and people passing by after it crashed into the building along Bedford Avenue between Lefferts Avenue and Lincoln Road.

NYC Department of Buildings said the bus hadn’t been removed until crews were able to ensure the front of the building was reinforced.

The MTA is waiting for the city to give clearance to move the bus.

The crash happened Monday afternoon. Sixteen people were injured in the crash and 13 people were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Injuries were considered minor.

The 55-year-old bus driver has had 13 years on the job.

There’s no indication that the driver was speeding, the MTA official said, but he cautioned the investigation remained in its early stages.

Additionally, the bus did not appear to have any mechanical defect that would have caused the crash, Craig Cipriano of the MTA said.

Video showing the moments leading up to the crash circulated on social media.

During the official investigations, the transit worker is interviewed and asked about his or her actions at the time and the conditions of the work space.

Union officials are also planning their own investigation and are asking questions about the configuration of the side-by-side brake and gas pedals.

The bus will be completely inspected once it is removed. Residents of the building have been relocated.