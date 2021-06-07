MTA bus slams into Brooklyn building; 14 people injured

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Video shows an MTA bus slammed into the front of a Brooklyn building.

Emergency medical services and FDNY firefighters can be seen in the video near Lincoln Road and Bedford Avenue.

Fourteen people were injured in the crash, an FDNY official said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear, but official said they did not believe the any of the injuries were life threatening.

MTA officials were headed to the scene Monday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the bus.

PIX11 has reached out to the MTA, FDNY and NYPD for information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.