BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed an MTA bus driver in Brooklyn on Monday.

The 42-year-old MTA employee was stabbed once in the hand after getting into an argument with an unknown man near Bay 27th Street and Cropsey Avenue around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then fled the B82 bus, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital in what authorities described as stable condition. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).