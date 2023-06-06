BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver was punched then doused with lighter fluid by a passenger in Brooklyn on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred after the 57-year-old bus driver announced that a B44 bus was going out of service and passengers needed to exit the bus around 6 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The bus driver noticed the suspect wasn’t getting off the bus and approached him to offer assistance, police said. Suddenly, the assailant punched the driver several times and poured lighter fluid onto the victim before running off the bus, police said.

“Targeting a bus operator with violence is beyond outrageous because attacks on public servants are attacks on all of us. When the NYPD catches this unhinged criminal—and they will—prosecutors should ensure he faces maximum consequences under the law,” said NYC Transit SVP of Buses Frank Annicaro.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).