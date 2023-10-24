MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver fleeing from NYPD officers crashed into two buses in Brooklyn on Tuesday, injuring several people, police said.

Surveillance video captured when the apparently speeding car crashed into the buses at Avenue N and McDonald Avenue around 2 p.m.

Before the crash, the NYPD received a 911 call about an argument with a gun. Police said arriving officers saw a person leaving the area in a car. Police pursued the vehicle for about five minutes before pulling back, shortly before the car slammed into the buses, according to officials.

Members of the FDNY removed people who were trapped in the vehicles and took seven people to the hospital, according to officials.

Witness Nassor Saleh said police and good Samaritans tried to get the driver out of the car.

“They can’t even take him out. They have to wait for the fire department to come in and cut the doors,” Saleh said of the people who tried to help.

Police told PIX11 News that the driver was arrested after he was pulled out of the wreck.

Everyone was expected to survive, according to officials.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.