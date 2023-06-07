BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Movies With a View is set to return for eight consecutive Thursdays in July and August at Brooklyn Bridge Park, beginning July 6.

The free event was organized by Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy and returns for its 23rd year. Featured movies were chosen with the theme of “We Are Family”, and viewers can expect a mix of classics and recent blockbusters.

Among the selections are “Despicable Me” “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial” “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Goodfellas,” “Psycho,” “Smoke Signals,” and “Top Gun.” The final film on Aug. 24 is still to be decided, but a public vote will determine if it will be “The Addams Family,” “Little Women,” or “Romeo + Juliet.”

Time Out Market will be selling food and drink along the Pier 1 promenade beginning at 5 p.m., for those who like to snack while watching. Transportation Alternatives will be on hand to provide a free bike valet.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the feature film starts at sundown on Harbor View Lawn. For the full schedule of films, visit the event page.