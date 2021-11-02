Motorcyclist struck by NYPD cruiser, injured: officials

Brooklyn

NEW LOTS, Brooklyn — A motorcyclist was injured when they struck an NYPD cruiser Tuesday, according to a police spokesperson.

It happened in New Lots in Brooklyn at Linden Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue at around 3:20 p.m., FDNY officials said.

The officer was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue responding to a large fight, police said. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Linden Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital. They are alert and conscious, according to police.

This is a developing story.

