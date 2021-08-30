Motorcyclist killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run collision: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Sunday in Brooklyn after a man was left for dead when his motorcycle collided with a car that fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. Sunday to a 911 call for a vehicle collision near the intersection of Halsey Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Responding officers arrived to find a 45-year-old man with severe head trauma, authorities said.

EMS rushed the man to an area hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officials identified the victim as Donell Oakes of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined he was operating a Suzuki motorcycle when it collided with an unknown dark-colored car at the intersection.

The sedan did not remain at the scene of the deadly collision, officials said.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad continued their investigation Monday morning, as no arrests had been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

