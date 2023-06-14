A woman was stabbed several times while pushing a stroller with her young daughter in Brooklyn, police said. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed several times while pushing a stroller with her young daughter on Monday in Brooklyn, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was pushing a stroller with her 3-year-old daughter inside near Jay and Tillary Streets around 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect, who walked by the pair, suddenly started arguing with the woman, police said.

The situation escalated when the suspect began to threaten the 3-year-old child, police said. The mother got between the suspect and the stroller before the suspect stabbed her in the chest and legs, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition. The young child was not injured, police said.

