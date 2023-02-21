BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A mom is fighting to come to New York for the funeral of her son, who was killed during a Brooklyn U-Haul rampage earlier in February.

ShuiYing Jiang needs a visa to come from China to the United States for YiJie Ye’s funeral. Three members of Congress are working to secure a visa for the mom.

Ye was a single dad. He was fatally struck as Weng Sor allegedly sped through Brooklyn on Feb. 13, hitting multiple people.

A funeral date has not yet been set. In a GoFundMe, family members explained they’re waiting to make arrangements so people from overseas can attend. Ye’s mother needs a non-immigrant visa to travel, lawmakers said.

“My heart aches for YiJie Ye’s loved ones and the horrific and heinous manner in which he was killed,” Congresswoman Grace Meng said. “His family is devastated, and we will be here for them to help facilitate this visa and assist them further in any way we can. We hope all New Yorkers will keep them, and everybody impacted by this terrible incident, in their thoughts and prayers.”

By his relatives’ account, Ye was a devoted single father who worked day and night to support his twin sons and a daughter, all teenagers. He died doing a dangerous job, one of the legions of takeout food workers zipping 24-hours a day through New York City’s sometimes inhospitable streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“He’s a first generation immigrant who was pursuing the American Dream for his kids,” said Mike Chen, whose wife, Jessy, is Ye’s cousin.

Ye arrived from China 18 years ago and made a living scooting from place to place to deliver food. When business was slow, he’d collect recyclables from city streets to supplement his income, said Chen, who owns the Brooklyn apartment building where Ye lived with his children, 2 miles from where he was run down.

Chen launched a GoFundMe for Ye’s family.