Mother fatally stabbed by son in Brooklyn home: police sources

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death in their Brooklyn home Saturday afternoon.

Kenji Francis faces charges of murder and unlawful activity with a dangerous weapon, police said. Officers responded to a 911 call inside a home along Wyona Street near Riverdale Avenue in the East New York neighborhood just after 2 p.m., authorities said.

Police arrived to find 61-year-old Tracey Sydnor with multiple stab wounds throughout her body, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers took 40-year-old Francis into custody at the scene, authorities said. Police sources said Francis is the victim’s son. The weapon used was also recovered at the scene, officials said.

He had no prior criminal history or arrests, according to police sources. The motive for the incident was not immediately known.

Syndor was appointed the role of executive pastor at the Upper Room Baptist Church in November, according to the church’s Facebook page and a post from a fellow pastor.

