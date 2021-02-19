Mother arrested after newborn found dead in Coney Island dumpster: police

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Police arrested a woman after her newborn baby was found dead in a Coney Island dumpster earlier this week.

Jahmika Small, 27, was taken into custody and faces charges of reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age.

Officers received the call at around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police initially reported that the woman said she had given birth, but could not account for the child’s whereabouts.

Police sources on Thursday said the mother indicated to authorities that the baby was in the dumpster.

Officers alerted EMS, and shortly thereafter, the child was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in a garbage back inside of a dumpster on West 27th Street near Mermaid Avenue, police said. The child was pronounced dead.

It appeared the infant had been in the dumpster since Feb. 12, according to police sources. It was not made clear whether or not the baby was deceased or not when left in the dumpster.