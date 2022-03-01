BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and her baby died after being trapped inside a burning house in Bedford-Stuyvesant, FDNY said Tuesday.

Around 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, residents watched in shock as the three-story Agate Court home, where a 22-year-old mother and her 1-year-old daughter lived, caught on fire.

One of the residents called Alton Whitehead, who works for Metro-North. He described what he saw when he arrived at the scene.

“A lot of smoke, smoke everywhere,” Whitehead said.

FDNY personnel extinguished the fire and found the pair. Authorities said EMS brought the two to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Officials said the cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical wiring. They added that smoke alarms were not in place, as well. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death.

Marlienne Christian lives across the street. She was born on the block, which was developed in the late 1800s as one of the city’s first private streets.These days, the block is known for its annual family day party and the camaraderie enjoyed by families who stick together – especially now.

“We always pull around each other. It’s good to have neighbors. It’s great to be together when things are going well, but it’s far more important to be together when things are sad,” Christian said.