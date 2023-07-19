BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman and her 9-month-old baby were attacked in a Brooklyn subway station in early July, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 5 inside the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights station while the 37-year-old mother was walking up the stairs, carrying her stroller, around 10:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

During a fight with two assailants, they pulled out a knife and shoved the victim, police said. The mother lost her balance and the baby boy hit his head against the wall, authorities said. The mother was not injured, however, the baby was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The two attackers fled the scene into the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights subway station. No arrests have been made, as of Wednesday.

