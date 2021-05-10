More than $23k raised for Brooklyn boy who bought $2,618 worth of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon

BROOKLYN — Donations poured in for a Brooklyn boy who bought hundreds of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon.

Noah Bryant’s $2,618 purchase put his mom — a social work student at NYU — in a financial bind. Jennifer Bryant, a mom of three dealing with student loans, couldn’t afford the 51 cases of ice pops her son ordered.

That’s when a friend and the internet stepped in. A woman who took a class with Bryant set up a GoFundMe for the family.

As of Sunday night, it had raised more than $23,000, more than meeting the cost of the popsicles.

Extra funds were set aside for 4-year-old Noah’s education and any additional support he needs, according to the GoFundMe.

His mom thanked donators for their “mind-blowing generosity and support.”

On the fundraising page, Bryant’s friend wrote that Amazon would not take back the SpongeBob popsicles.

An Amazon spokesperson told PIX11 Wednesday the company is aware of the Bryants’ story and is “working to connect with them directly.”