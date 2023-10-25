BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three moped-riding thieves snatched gold chains from multiple people, including a 15-year-old girl, in Brooklyn last week, police said Wednesday.

In the three incidents, the suspects rode up to the victims and ripped the chain off their necks before fleeing on the mopeds, according to the NYPD.

A 39-year-old woman was walking along Glenmore Avenue when one of the suspects stole her chain at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 17, police said.

Less than an hour later, two moped-riding thieves took a 15-year-old girl’s chain near Liberty and Pennsylvania avenues, police said.

In the third incident, one of the suspects stole a 36-year-old woman’s chain near Central Avenue and Madison Street at around 7:15 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The victims were not injured.

There have been no arrests.

