CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is dead after he rode a moped into the rear lift gate of a double parked truck Friday, police said.

The collision happened around Schenectady Avenue and Lincoln Place in Crown Heights. Around 11:30 a.m., the moped driver, 48, was riding the scooter southbound on Schenectady Avenue. Police said he hit the truck, lost control of the moped and hit another driver. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the double-parked truck was given a summons.