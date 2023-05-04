BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mother said water floods into her hallway and apartment every time it rains. She told PIX11 News it’s been a problem for years.

Melissa Torres, 44, said she’s been putting in repair tickets about leaks in her hallway ceiling. Crews come, but Torres said they never get to the root of the problem. Torres said there’s reoccurring flooding on the sixth floor.

Torres said the water comes from the roof and impacts her and her two neighbors. It’s a constant mess, Torres said her three-year-old chihuahua dachshund mix named Snickers cries every time it floods.

Torres also showed PIX11 News repair tickets she’s put in dating back to November of 2018. PIC11 News reached out to NYCHA.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News:

“NYCHA staff members responded to concerns of leaks and flooding affecting multiple units at 3645 Nostrand Avenue. We are working to address the problem at its source, and staff are scheduled to perform additional repairs tomorrow.”

If you have a story or have a repair problem reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.