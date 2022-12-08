Police are searching for a group that allegedly strangled a woman in a Brooklyn subway station. (NYPD)

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother turned in her 16-year-old son who’s accused of strangling a woman at a subway station in Brooklyn, police said.

The strangling incident happened on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the Grand Army Plaza subway station in Park Slope on Sunday, according to the NYPD.

The 16-year-old was allegedly part of a group of people that approached a 25-year-old woman sitting on a bench at the subway station around 12:45 a.m. The group surrounded the woman and dragged her off the bench by the neck, police said.

The woman was treated at the scene by medics. The suspects fled the area, police said.

The mother brought her son to a police precinct Wednesday night to turn him in, officials said. The teen was charged with strangulation.

The NYPD released photos of the group (pictured above) allegedly involved in the incident. More suspects are being sought by police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).