HOMECREST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mom stopped a man from kidnapping her 9-year-old son in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, police said.

The suspect tried to pull the child out of a synagogue at 1848 East Seventh Street in Homecrest at around 9:10 a.m. before the mom stepped in at the doorway to prevent the abduction, according to the NYPD.

The suspect fled on foot but was later taken into custody, police said. No other information was immediately available.

