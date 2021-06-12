Google Maps image of a building in Brooklyn where a mother allegedly threw her two children from an apartment window on June 12, 2021, according to police. (Google)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn infant, a toddler and their mother were rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after the mom allegedly threw the two young children from an apartment window before jumping out herself, according to the NYPD.

Police said the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. at the building located on Rockaway Parkway, near Winthrop Street, in the Brownsville section.

According to authorities, the woman pushed an air conditioner out of the apartment window and then threw her 4-week-old baby and 2-year-old child out the window.

She then jumped naked from the window, officials said.

It was not immediately known which floor the apartment is located on.

All three were rushed to an area hospital, where the infant was listed in critical condition, police said.

The mom and toddler’s conditions were described as “stable” by authorities.

It was not clear what led to the disturbing incident.

Police said their investigation was ongoing Saturday afternoon.

