CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A mother and son stabbed each other during an argument inside their Brooklyn home Wednesday night, police said.

The 44-year-old mom and her 17-year-old son were each slashed multiple times during the altercation in their Coney Island apartment on 29th Street at around 9 p.m., according to an NYPD spokesman.

The mom was stabbed in the face, stomach, and arms and is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, police said. The teen is in stable condition with wounds to his head and forearm, said the spokesman.

Police did not have any information on the weapon. Both are in police custody, but no charges have yet been filed, cops said.

