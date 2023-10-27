BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Taqunda Hughes somehow summoned the strength to hold it together Friday, a day after an NYPD tow truck struck and then dragged her 7-year-old son Kamire Hughes.

Kamire was on his scooter on his way to school and in the crosswalk when the truck hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My son was amazing. He was courageous. He was intelligent,” said Hughes. “He was my best friend. I don’t know how to navigate this.”

Police identified the driver as 54-year-old Stephanie Sharp. She is not an officer but instead one of the thousands of unionized civilians employed by the NYPD. Several witnesses said Sharp was distracted.

“She was on her phone and snuffed a little kid out of his life,” said one of the witnesses.

DC-37, the city’s largest public union, releasing a statement Friday.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the child’s family. Our heart goes out to his loved ones and classmates as they grapple with this devastating loss,” the statement said.

Police have yet to confirm whether Sharp was indeed on her phone, but she was arrested and now faces two criminal charges: failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. The case is still under investigation.

“Accountability doesn’t change that he’s not here. There should be accountability. There will be justice for him. But I can’t speak directly on it at the moment. Not now. It’s hard,” said Hughes.

Hughes said Mayor Eric Adams called her directly hours after she witnessed losing her little boy.

“Her only child. I have one child. I was with Jordan yesterday. And it’s hurtful. It’s painful. We’re going to be there. Our team has reached out to the family. It’s just a painful moment for New Yorkers, and we’re going to keep them in our prayers,” said Adams.

Hughes added, “Those seconds are not who he is or who he was. So I want to remember him, every second, every minute, every hour, every day, before that. I want to remember him telling me that I’m his best friend. I don’t want to remember – that.”

PIX11 News reached out to the alleged driver and left a message on what is believed to be her phone number.