CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — When a reporter reviews the most memorable stories she’s covered out of thousands, the ones that come to mind are those that made a palpable difference in one person’s life.

A woman named Malondya Holt called PIX11 reporter Mary Murphy in February 2014, shortly after Murphy reported on the mystery of 20 missing women from an infamous house in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The landmark townhouse on Brooklyn Avenue was once owned by phony bishop Devernon Legrand, who had an estimated 50 to 70 children living there.

“I think I lived in that house,” Holt told Murphy in her first phone call.

Holt said she was about two years old when was staying at the Legrand home and remembered being called “Millie.”

But she had no birth certificate and didn’t know the date she was born. She estimated she was 40 years old.

She said her mother’s friend, Rita Holt, raised her.

Holt said her goal was simple:

“To find out who I am,” she said in 2014, “who my mother was.”

Holt thought her mom’s name was Lisa.

Almost a year later, PIX11 News received an e-mail dated Jan. 25, 2015.

A woman in Pennsylvania was writing on behalf of her aunt, Lucy LaTorre, who believed Malondya Holt was her daughter.

The two last saw each other in 1977 at the Legrand home.

LaTorre said she had to be hospitalized after a beating at the house left her bruised from head to toe.

She never went back and asked her friend Rita to care for “Millie” until she could return to Brooklyn for her daughter.

But that opportunity never came. LaTorre said she and her family received threats from the Legrands.

She settled in South Jersey for about twenty years and had a son. She already had an older daughter who was staying with her parents.

Mary Murphy drove to the Poconos area of Pennsylvania in early February 2015, where Lucy LaTorre was living, and traveled with her to Malondya Holt’s home in Brooklyn.

LaTorre and Holt had established brief telephone contact before meeting in person.

Lucy LaTorre was carrying her daughter’s tattered birth certificate from Cumberland Hospital in Brooklyn, where Mildred Lucia LaTorre was born on Aug. 27, 1975.

That meant Malondya Holt was not 40 quite yet. The milestone birthday would be coming in August 2015.

The two fell into each other’s arms, with LaTorre initially more certain than Holt that they were related.

Holt, who is biracial, recalled feeling that she looked so different from Rita Holt’s biological children when she was growing up in their household.

Malondya Holt was full of emotion when LaTorre handed her the birth certificate.

The two took a DNA test in Queens, and the results showed it was 99.9 percent certain that Lucy LaTorre was Malondya’s mom.

The two developed a relationship and visited each other, with Holt becoming close to her older half-sister, who lived on Long Island.

Holt eventually met her half-brother.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And in late September 2021, Malondya Holt called Mary Murphy again. She had lost her mother a second time. Lucy LaTorre had died of lung cancer.

Holt—who had now changed her name legally to Malondya Lucia LaTorre Johnson—told PIX11 News, “I’m blessed that I had her in my life.”

Yet the mother of two daughters acknowledged that it was tough, during the six years of knowing Lucy, to get over the feeling of being abandoned.

“It’s always been difficult,” she told PIX11 News. “It was hard to give her that mother love I was longing for. When she was dying, I had to forgive her.”

Holt—now LaTorre Johnson—said the woman who raised her, Rita Holt, had also died of lung cancer.

“To have two mothers die of the same illness is a little much,” LaTorre Johnson said in 2021.

She said she wanted Mary Murphy to know about Lucy LaTorre’s death because PIX11 played a key role in reuniting mother and daughter.

“I’m grateful for finding out who I am,” Johnson noted. “I wish we had more time together.”