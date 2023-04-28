BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother and her two children were killed in a Brooklyn apartment fire Friday morning, police said.

First responders were called to the building on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 5 a.m. After firefighters extinguished the fire, EMS pulled a 40-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl, and an 8-year-old girl from an apartment, police said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, per the NYPD. Their identities had not been released by the NYPD, as of Friday morning.

The fire was contained to a kitchen in a third-floor apartment, fire officials said. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said there was a hard-wired smoke alarm in the apartment, but part of the FDNY’s investigation will be to determine whether it went off.

The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. Police said an investigation into the fire remained ongoing.

This is a developing story. PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo is headed to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.