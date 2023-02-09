Deandre Matthews, 19, was found dead after he was reported missing (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police, who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man, found his body on freight train tracks; the 19-year-old victim had been shot in the head, officials said Thursday.

Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight train tracks near Nostrand Avenue and I. They found a man who was unconscious and unresponsive. The victim, who had significant burns over his body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined the man was Matthews. He’d suffered a gunshot wound to the head and showed signs of smoke inhalation, officials said.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released any information on a suspect in the case.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).