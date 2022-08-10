Natalia Acuna Botero, a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Brooklyn. She was last seen in her Brownsville home on Aug. 5, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old Brownsville girl who has not been seen since last week.

Natalia Acuna Botero was last seen inside her home near Legion Street and Pitkin Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Friday, according to authorities.

She’s described as about 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans.

The NYPD released a photo of the pre-teen, and is asking anyone who may have seen her to contact the department.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).