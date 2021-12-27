74-year-old Brooklyn woman missing since mid-December: NYPD

Photo of Nidia Bobe, 74, who police said has been missing since she was last seen at her home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Dec. 18, 2021. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Brooklyn woman who has been missing for over a week, according to the NYPD.

Police said Nidia Bobe was reported missing on Sunday, but was last seen at her Williamsburg home on the afternoon of Dec. 18.

Bobe resides in an apartment building on Wythe Avenue, near Clymer and Morton streets, authorities said.

Officials released the above photo of the missing woman and described her as standing 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 120 lbs. with a slim build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.