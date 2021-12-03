12-year-old girl goes missing in Downtown Brooklyn: police

Photo of Jeanette Rodriguez, 12, who went missing after last being seen in Downtown Brooklyn on Dec. 2, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Thursday evening in Downtown Brooklyn, police said Friday morning.

According to the NYPD, Jeanette Rodriguez was last seen around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Jay and Sands streets.

Authorities described the missing girl as standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs. with a thin build, light complexion, dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black shoes, officials said.

The NYPD released the above photo of the missing child, in hopes the public could help locate her.

Anyone with information in regard to this is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).