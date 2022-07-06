BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It’s the second year of the Miss Teen Brownsville Pageant this weekend. It’s not a beauty competition, but rather it’s an empowerment program for young women, helping them get scholarships and make their college dreams come true.

From a valedictorian, a track star, to a budding biochemist, several dynamic young women are vying for the title of Miss Teen Brownsville 2022. They are all inspiring community champions.

Giannica Cicero Garcia, 16, is one of a half dozen young women hitting the stage and competing this year. Cicero Garcia is an academic scholar and is already headed to Mount St. Mary’s University on a full scholarship. She wants to pursue a career in politics and wants to someday become the first Black female president of the United States.

Jessenia Allen, 13, is in eighth grade. She is a track star, an avid tennis player and wants to be social justice advocate.

The pageant is for young women from Brownsville between the ages of 13 to 19 years old. A nonprofit called Destiny Helpers Outreach Inc., founded by Trudyann Williams, runs the event.

Williams came up with the idea when she was in a homeless shelter with her son 2019 and saw the incredible need to support young women and stop the cycle of poverty.

The goal of the event is to help these extraordinary young women get scholarships for college. Many of them are the first generation in their family to go to college. Avareah Charles, 17, is going to Queensborough Community College and wants to be a biochemist.

The Miss Teen Brownsville will be crowned this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at 555 Rockaway Parkway.

Right now, organizers are giving out two scholarships but hope that through community support more can be given away. If you want to give, visit the Destiny Helpers Outreach Inc. website.