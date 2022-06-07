WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Many New Yorkers are confronting the issues of flooding, climate change and recycling; now a miniature golf course on the Brooklyn waterfront challenges people to a game and to consider environmental issues.

Putting Green is a part of the development at Domino Park in Williamsburg on North 1st Street off Kent Avenue. The 18-hole course has opened for the season.

The putting greens were created by community partners, from designers to students and ecological advocates. There’s a hole with a windmill, and it offers information on the renewable energy industry in the state. Try to score around the pile of oysters and learn about the project to restore the river.

The course looks at some of the issues and opportunities presented during these times, General Manager Michael Lampariello said.

“Climate change is complicated and difficult topic and we thought breaking it down is a great way to explain the idea,” says Lanpariello.

Two Trees is the company developing the area, which includes residential, commercial and recreational areas. A portion of the proceeds are donated to local groups working on climate change issues.