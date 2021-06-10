Brooklyn carjacking: Woman’s car stolen with dog still inside

Surveillance images of a man police believe stole a woman’s car in Brooklyn on June 6, 2021, the NYPD said. (Credit: NYPD)

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Sunday after a woman was forced out of her vehicle on a Brooklyn street before the carjacker drove off with her dog still inside, authorities said.

According to police, the 73-year-old woman was sitting in her parked Honda near the intersection of Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive, in the Mill Basin neighborhood, when an unknown man approached her car around 1:15 p.m.

The man was armed with a walking stick when he opened the victim’s car door and physically removed her from the vehicle, officials said.

The suspect hopped in the car and drove off to parts unknown, according to police.

The woman’s dog, a Toy Poodle named Luna, was inside the car and taken when the carjacker fled, authorities said.

The woman received treatment for a head injury at a local hospital after the carjacking, police said.

A Facebook post from the group “Lost and Found Pets in Brooklyn, New York,” reported the car was found in Williamsburg on Wednesday morning, but the NYPD could not confirm this information.

The woman’s dog was still missing as of Thursday morning.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).