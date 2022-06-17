CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After some extended time under the sea, mermaids — and other sea creatures — are making their return to dry land.

The population of sea creatures and mermaids will swell on Saturday around Coney Island. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are also expected along Surf Avenue for the return of the annual Mermaid Parade.

Coney Island USA is the non-profit which sponsors the event, which is known as the largest art parade in the nation.

The live event was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Click here for information on directions and registering to participate on the day of the parade. The festivities begin at 1 p.m.

People have been working for months to create costumes and floats.

DJ Vourderis, with Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, said the parade is a “huge party.”

“COVID brought out the worst in us,” he added. “This is the best of us and a place of joy.”