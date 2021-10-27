Men threaten teen in Brooklyn, call him homophobic, anti-Semitic slurs: NYPD

Surveillance images of two men accused of threatening and harassing a 17-year-old boy in Brooklyn, using anti-gay and anti-Jewish slurs, on Oct. 20, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after two men allegedly harassed and threatened a 17-year-old boy at a Brooklyn gas station earlier in October, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, at a gas station located on Avenue U in the Mill Basin neighborhood.

The teenager was approached by two men who were traveling in a burgundy colored Ford van, officials said.

The first man called the boy anti-gay and anti-Jewish slurs from inside the van, while the second man got out of the van and displayed a knife to the victim, while making additional threats, police said.

The two suspects then fled the area, heading northbound on Mill Avenue, the NYPD said.

Authorities described the first suspect as about 30 to 40 years old, last seen wearing a white tank top. The second individual was described as a man between 30 and 40, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a camouflage Puma logo, dark-colored pants, and white Nike sneakers.

The NYPD released the above images of the men they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).