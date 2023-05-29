BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Remembrances spanned every corner of New York City this Memorial Day.

In Bay Ridge, Brooklyn’s Memorial Day Parade has the distinction of being the longest-running continuous parade in the country. Now in its 156th year of remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

Marching down Third Avenue, the parade wound its way through the streets of South Brooklyn past Ralph DiSpirito and his family.

“My father was a World War II veteran, and I’m a Vietnam veteran,” DiSpirito said. “We love America, we honor those we’ve lost, and we honor the police.”

“It’s a historic parade,” Said Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, who also marched in Staten Island’s parade. “It’s a beautiful day to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and those who continue to serve.”

The marchers went to John Paul Jones Park to a ceremony similar to the one a few hours before on the Intrepid.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke aboard the retired aircraft carrier.

“You water the tree of freedom with your blood,” Adams said.

The remarks came ahead of dropping wreaths into the water and unfurling a giant flag to remember those lost.

Moments later, fighter jets thundered overhead.

Back down in Brooklyn, taps played as more wreaths were laid. Then, finally, the U.S. flag was raised just as the ground began to shake with the booming sound of World War II M1 howitzers offering a 21-gun salute.

Gold Star Mother Emily Toro comes each year with a picture of her son Isaac Cortez.

“It’s a little comfort,” Toro said, her eyes welling. “But it’s emotional for me. Today would’ve been his 42nd birthday. But I will continue to honor him and make sure nobody forgets what the cost of freedom is.”