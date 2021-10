An abstract artist in Park Slope is getting lot of attention for her unique paintings.

She doesn’t use a brush, but hooves and her snout instead. The artist is a 5-month-old teacup pig named Penny. She has been painting for three months and is expected to grow to 50 pounds.

Now, illustrator Amber Alvarez is planning a picture book about Penny.

Her paintings sell on her Instagram account @firepigpenny — but she is doing a limited series to benefit Arthur’s Acres Sanctuary.