BROOKLYN NAVY YARD (PIX11) — Trying to look for, and keep, a secure job can sometimes feel like a job in itself. But with bicycling becoming bigger in the city, so is the need for mechanics.

A month-long training program at the Brooklyn Navy Yard is giving people – including the formerly incarcerated – a second shot at stable employment.

For Quansae Herring, working on bicycles means being given another opportunity at life.

“I literally knew nothing about bikes,” Herring said. “I did not know the complexity of bikes. I did not even know that bikes had more than five parts.”

The 20-year-old was in the juvenile justice system and said the court referred him to a jail-alternative program. Determined to learn a new skill, he got accepted into the Bike Path program.

Ken Podziba is the president and CEO of Bike New York, which facilitates the training with One Community.

“We strive to level the playing field and give people second chances,” Podziba said. “Finding a good quality, stable job that pays well is not easy especially when you’ve had so many barriers in your life.”

In four weeks, students of all ages and backgrounds learn to become bike mechanics to hopefully be employed by a company called Motivate to work on Citi Bikes.

“If Motivate likes them after they interview them and see what they can do, they’ll hire them,” Podziba added. “So far, all students in the program have been hired.”

They’re getting close to their 100th job placement.

Shernell ‘Nelly’ Wilkins is also a student and has many trades. She said at 41 years old, it’s never too late to learn a new one.

“I’m already messing with the gears, I’m already fixing brakes,” Wilkins said. “I’ve done a lot with the bikes.”

She actually already has a job lined up with Motivate to start working on Citi Bikes and can’t wait to begin.

Assembly member Emily Gallagher allocated a $10,000 grant that helps extend the program into the end of year.

The bikes that the students work on are donated and many are in bad shape — but just like the students, they’re given a second chance too.

“Instead of these bikes going to the scrap yard or the garbage, as if somebody left them on the side of the street, we’re actually diagnosing the problems and one by one taking care of these problems,” Herring said.

In two weeks, the students will have their graduation ceremony at the Brooklyn Navy Yard where they’ll receive their certificates and start applying to those jobs to work on Citi Bikes. The program hopes to eventually expand to all five boroughs.