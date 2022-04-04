FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is expected to meet on Monday morning with the family of 12-year-old Kade Lewin, who was shot and killed while he sat in his car in Brooklyn.

The boy was just sitting in a car eating when he was shot in the head Thursday night. As his family mourns, Adams said he met with President Joe Biden and his chief-of-staff in Washington this weekend to discuss getting guns off the streets.

“We are dealing with the problem with ghost guns. It’s imperative that we come up with clear messages around ghost guns and the kits that assemble them. And I believe Washington is going to do that,” Adams said.

While the mayor waits for the White House to act, Adams said the city’s anti-guns unit is working hard, noting that in just a few weeks, they confiscated more than 20 firearms. He said the flow of illegal guns into New York needs to stop.

Adams says 70% of the people who were carrying the firearms the anti-gun unit grabbed had prior violent offenses.

He will be making a statement with Lewin’s family this morning. Watch it live at 9:50 a.m.