A massive fire ripped through a vacant building in the Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn early Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022, according to the FDNY. (Citizen App)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A massive fire tore through an unoccupied building in Brooklyn early Monday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said on Twitter at 5:50 a.m. that units were responding to a two-alarm fire at 357 Nostrand Ave., at the intersection of Gates Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section. The FDNY said the building had been under construction.

Early video from the Citizen App showed large flames engulfing the vacant building. Later footage from Citizen showed heavy plumes of smoke rising from the site as FDNY firefighters doused the building with water from cranes.

No injuries had been reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

