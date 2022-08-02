A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A husband’s romantic Valentine’s Day gesture turned tragic when his wife was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in their Brooklyn home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

The woman, identified as Jane SE Doe in court papers filed in Brooklyn, is suing massage company Soothe, Inc. and Evident, Inc., the company Soothe hired to do employee background checks.

On Feb. 14, 2022, the victim’s husband was out of town on business and used the Soothe app to order a massage for his wife. The company sent Hernando Giraldo to the Brooklyn home where he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped her before fleeing, according to the complaint.

The plaintiff claims that Giraldo, who remains at large, is not the therapist’s real name and the alleged rapist had been arrested by the NYPD for attacking another Soothe customer prior to the Valentine’s Day incident, the suit said.

Court records state Soothe advertises that its employees undergo criminal background checks and identity verification to assure customers’ safety. The massage company hired Evident to handle the vetting process, the complaint said.

“With this lawsuit, Doe hopes to recover from the unbelievable trauma of being raped in her own home and to protect others from suffering a similar fate,” said the woman’s lawyer, Nathan Werksman.

Soothe did not immediately respond to a PIX11 inquiry for comment.