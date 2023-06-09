BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 13-year-old boy was violently robbed by a group of people at a Brooklyn subway station Sunday evening, police said.

The victim was standing in the mezzanine area in the Flatbush Avenue–Brooklyn College station around 5 p.m. when the group surrounded him, according to the NYPD. The masked thieves then began punching and kicking the victim, and stole his hat and one of his shoes before fleeing, police said.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

