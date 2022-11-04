GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A masked, armed man was found fatally shot in the lobby of his Gravesend apartment building late Thursday, according to authorities.

Police say that Filip Czerwczak, 29, was masked and armed with a 9mm gun of his own when he was found by cops around 10:40 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the torso in the building on Ocean Parkway near Avenue P.

First responders rushed Czerwczak, a resident of the building, to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

At least four suspects were seen running away from the scene, authorities said. But investigators had not provided detailed descriptions of the suspects or announced an arrest as of early Friday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.