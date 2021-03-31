SPRING CREEK, Brooklyn — NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation after a man yelled anti-Asian insults and threatened to shoot a Home Depot customer in Brooklyn.

The 28-year-old victim, who is Asian, and his girlfriend were at the Home Depot along Gateway Drive Friday night when a stranger began to threaten them, police said.

The man then questioned the victim’s girlfriend, who is not Asian, why she was with the man, and made anti-Asian insults towards him, police said.

The suspect, who said he was a member of the Bloods gang, then threatened to shoot the victim if he tried to call anyone for help, authorities said.

The victim reported the incident to authorities Monday afternoon.

The suspect is described to have a thin build and a scar near one eye, police said.

The incident occurred amid a surge in anti-Asian attacks, with the most recent attack on an Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).