BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was wounded in a shooting at a Brownsville playground early Tuesday, just hours after two teens were struck in a separate shooting near a Bronx playground, according to authorities.

The victim, 25, was at the Dr. Green Playground on Sutter Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. when he heard gunfire and felt pain as he was struck in the leg, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what the NYPD described as stable condition.

No arrests were immediately announced, but a dark Nissan Altima was seen speeding away from the area after the shooting, authorities said.

That shooting came just hours after two 17-year-old girls were wounded by gunfire near a playground in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Monday, officials said. The teens were not the intended targets of the shooting, investigators have said.

The incidents are just two of at least four shootings at or near city playgrounds within the last month.

Last Thursday, two people including a 14-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting at Brownsville’s Van Dyke Playground, less than a quarter-mile from Dr. Green Playground, police said.

And on June 19, a woman was injured by an apparent stray bullet while attending a gathering at a playground in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, according to authorities.