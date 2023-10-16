CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people were injured in a shooting at a luxury apartment building in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

Authorities found a woman, 27, and a man, 31, unconscious with gunshot wounds at the Arch building on 1101 President St. in Crown Heights at around 8 a.m., according to the NYPD. The woman was struck in the left foot and the man was shot twice in the right leg, police said.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. No other information was immediately available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.