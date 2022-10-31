SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a Brooklyn shooting on Monday evening, officials said.

A 911 call came in for shots fired around 5:10 p.m. The victims — a man and a woman — were shot on Avenue V near Nostrand Avenue, authorities said.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. The 29-year-old man, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, had been shot in the chest and buttocks. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The woman, 19, was shot in the chest, right knee and right hip, police said. She was in stable condition.

Officials have not yet released any information about the suspect in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

