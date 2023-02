Scene of fatal shooting in Brooklyn on Feb. 3, 2023 (PIX11)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds to their head in Brooklyn Friday, police said.

A man and woman were found dead in the 4700 block of Beverley Road in East Flatbush, according to the NYPD.

The incident is under investigation. Additional information about their deaths wasn’t immediately available from police.