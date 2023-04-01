Police are searching for a man they said shocked a man with a stun gun and robbed him, according to officials. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a stun gun on a man trying to break up a verbal argument in Brooklyn, according to officials.

The victim, 50, was near Elton Street and Fulton Avenue around 3 a.m. on March 12 when he saw a man and a woman arguing, according to police. The victim went to the two and attempted to break up the dispute. Police said the man pulled out a stun gun and used it on the victim when he tried to stop the argument. The victim fell to the ground and his cellphone fell out of his pocket. The suspect allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and ran off on foot, according to police.

The victim had minor injuries but did not need medical attention, police said. Police describe the suspect as a male around 5’3″ to 5’5″.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).