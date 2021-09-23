Man with metal rod forces woman to ground, robs her in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

Suspect after woman robbed in Breezy Point, Brooklyn

Images of a man accused of robbing a woman after taking out a metal rod in Breezy Point, Brooklyn on Aug. 7, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

BREEZY POINT, Brooklyn — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a woman in Brooklyn after following her and forcing her to the ground, authorities said.

According to police, it happened back on the evening of Aug. 7 in the Breezy Point area of the borough.

The unidentified man followed the 24-year-old woman into the back of a building on Reid Avenue and brandished a metal rod, officials said.

He forced the woman to get down on the ground and then snatched her cellphone, police said.

EMS responded and treated the woman at the scene for minor injuries.

The NYPD released the above images of the man they were looking for in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

