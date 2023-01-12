BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Wednesday and his death has been deemed a homicide, police said.

James Hudley, 53, was unconscious and lying face down on a bed when cops found him in his Hinsdale Street home at around 11:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. Hudley had apparently suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It remained unclear what led up to the deadly attack. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.